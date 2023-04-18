On Tuesday, Connor Wong (.182 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .156 with three doubles and three walks.

In four of 13 games this year, Wong has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 13 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Wong has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four of 13 games so far this season.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings