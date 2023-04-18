Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Connor Wong (.182 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and two RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .156 with three doubles and three walks.
- In four of 13 games this year, Wong has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 13 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Wong has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four of 13 games so far this season.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.5 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.60).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's .53 ERA ranks first, 1.000 WHIP ranks 15th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th.
