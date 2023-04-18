Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics face the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 112-99 win over the Hawks (his last game) Brown posted 29 points and 12 rebounds.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Brown, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 26.6 26.1 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 6.8 Assists 3.5 3.5 4.3 PRA 37.5 37 37.2 PR -- 33.5 32.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.1



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Jaylen Brown has made 10.1 shots per game, which accounts for 19.6% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 118.1 points per game, the Hawks are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

The Hawks give up 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 37 29 12 3 2 0 1 3/11/2023 38 24 5 7 1 0 2 11/16/2022 23 22 5 0 1 0 2

