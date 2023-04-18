After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .267.

In 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%) Turner has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (29.4%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In five games this season, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings