Tuesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (8-9) and the Minnesota Twins (10-6) at Fenway Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Red Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on April 18.

The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (1-1) for the Boston Red Sox and Sonny Gray (2-0) for the Minnesota Twins.

Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won six of those games.

This season Boston has won six of its 10 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 91 total runs this season.

The Red Sox's 5.07 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule