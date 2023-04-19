Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .160 with two doubles and two walks.
- In six of 16 games this season (37.5%), Arroyo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three of 16 games so far this season.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have a 2.62 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Twins will send Ryan (3-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.84), second in WHIP (.632), and sixth in K/9 (12.3) among qualifying pitchers.
