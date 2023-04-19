Justin Turner -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on April 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .277.
  • He ranks 67th in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and 116th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
  • Turner has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In five games this year, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this season (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.7 K/9 to lead the league.
  • The Twins' 2.62 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ryan (3-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.84), second in WHIP (.632), and sixth in K/9 (12.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
