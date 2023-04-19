Justin Turner -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on April 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .277.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and 116th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Turner has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In five games this year, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings