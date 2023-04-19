The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the Miami Heat taking on the Milwaukee Bucks as one of three games, is sure to please.

Today's NBA Games

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers go on the road to face the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 51-31

51-31 LAL Record: 43-39

43-39 MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th) LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -1

LAL -1 LAL Odds to Win: -116

-116 MEM Odds to Win: -104

-104 Total: 226 points

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat

The Heat travel to face the Bucks on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

TV Channel: NBA TV

Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 58-24

58-24 MIA Record: 44-38

44-38 MIL Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th)

116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th) MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG) MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -6.5

MIL -6.5 MIL Odds to Win: -260

-260 MIA Odds to Win: +213

+213 Total: 219 points

The Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves go on the road to face the Nuggets on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 53-29

53-29 MIN Record: 42-40

42-40 DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth) MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)

Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG) MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -8.5

DEN -8.5 DEN Odds to Win: -352

-352 MIN Odds to Win: +280

+280 Total: 222 points

