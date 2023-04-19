After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Raimel Tapia and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is hitting .250 with a home run and three walks.

In four of 13 games this season, Tapia got a hit, but only one each time.

He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 5% of his plate appearances.

Tapia has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four of 13 games so far this year.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

