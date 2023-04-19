Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (10-7) will visit Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (9-9) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, April 19, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +110 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (3-0, 2.84 ERA) vs Corey Kluber - BOS (0-3, 6.92 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won eight of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have been a moneyline underdog of -135 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Red Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Connor Wong 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+270)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

