The Boston Red Sox and Reese McGuire, who went 1-for-2 with two RBI last time in action, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .393 with three doubles and a walk.

McGuire has picked up a hit in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.

In three games this year, McGuire has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings