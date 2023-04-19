On Wednesday, Triston Casas (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Twins.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is batting .135 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Casas has had a base hit in six of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 17 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Casas has had an RBI in four games this season (23.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%).
  • He has scored in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 2.62 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ryan (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.84), second in WHIP (.632), and sixth in K/9 (12.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
