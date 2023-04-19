Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Yu Chang (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is hitting .080 with a home run and a walk.
- Once in 12 games this season, Chang produced a hit, and he had multiple hits in that game.
- He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Chang has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins' 2.62 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ryan (3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 21st, .632 WHIP ranks second, and 12.3 K/9 ranks sixth.
