Alex Verdugo -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.402), slugging percentage (.438) and OPS (.841) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has had a hit in 15 of 19 games this season (78.9%), including multiple hits seven times (36.8%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In five games this year (26.3%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 games this year (63.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings