Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.402), slugging percentage (.438) and OPS (.841) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has had a hit in 15 of 19 games this season (78.9%), including multiple hits seven times (36.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In five games this year (26.3%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 games this year (63.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 2.70 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Maeda (0-2) pitches for the Twins to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
