Alex Verdugo and Trevor Larnach will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at 1:35 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Twins (+100). The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 9 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games. Boston games have finished above the total three times in a row, and the average total during this streak was 8.5 runs.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox are 6-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Boston has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

The Red Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.

Boston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-6-0 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 3-4 7-3 2-6 3-6 6-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.