Kenta Maeda will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins in the final of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Thursday at 1:35 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 22 total home runs.

Boston is 13th in MLB, slugging .409.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

Boston has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.3 runs per game (100 total runs).

The Red Sox are 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Boston has the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.20).

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.363).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Angels W 9-7 Home Nick Pivetta Tyler Anderson 4/16/2023 Angels W 2-1 Home Garrett Whitlock Reid Detmers 4/17/2023 Angels L 5-4 Home Brayan Bello - 4/18/2023 Twins W 5-4 Home Chris Sale Sonny Gray 4/19/2023 Twins L 10-4 Home Corey Kluber Joe Ryan 4/20/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Houck Kenta Maeda 4/21/2023 Brewers - Away Nick Pivetta Freddy Peralta 4/22/2023 Brewers - Away Garrett Whitlock Wade Miley 4/23/2023 Brewers - Away Brayan Bello Corbin Burnes 4/24/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/25/2023 Orioles - Away Corey Kluber Kyle Bradish

