When the Boston Red Sox (9-10) and Minnesota Twins (11-7) meet in the series rubber match at Fenway Park on Thursday, April 20, Tanner Houck will get the call for the Red Sox, while the Twins will send Kenta Maeda to the hill. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +105 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (2-0, 4.50 ERA) vs Maeda - MIN (0-2, 4.09 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won six of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

Boston has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once over the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Twins have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win two times (28.6%) in those contests.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 2-4 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Twins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Raimel Tapia 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+225) Connor Wong 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

