Triston Casas -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .130 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

In six of 18 games this year, Casas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Casas has driven home a run in four games this year (22.2%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.

He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings