Al Horford and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Horford, in his most recent game (April 18 win against the Hawks) produced eight points and three blocks.

We're going to examine Horford's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.8 9.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 6.2 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.8 PRA 18.5 19 19 PR -- 16 15.2 3PM 1.5 2.3 2.5



Al Horford Insights vs. the Hawks

Horford has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Horford is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are 25th in the NBA, conceding 118.1 points per game.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Hawks are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 26.0 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are eighth in the NBA, allowing 11.9 makes per game.

Al Horford vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 32 8 4 3 2 3 1 4/15/2023 38 6 9 2 2 2 1 3/11/2023 33 9 4 3 3 2 1 11/16/2022 27 7 11 4 1 1 0

