Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 21 showcases the Boston Bruins visiting the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Panthers have +120 odds on the moneyline against the favored Bruins (-140).

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-140)

Bruins (-140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0.6)

The Bruins have finished 11-5-16 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall record of 65-12-5.

In the 27 games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 19-6-2 record (good for 40 points).

In the five games this season the Bruins registered only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 14 points).

The Bruins are 59-5-3 in the 67 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 121 points).

In the 39 games when Boston has scored a single power-play goal, it went 33-3-3 to register 69 points.

In the 52 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 37-10-5 (79 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 31 games, going 28-3-0 to register 56 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

TV Channel: TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

