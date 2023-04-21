Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Hawks NBA Playoffs Game 3 on April 21, 2023
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others when the Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-125)
|9.5 (-133)
|4.5 (+125)
|3.5 (+125)
- The 29.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Friday is 0.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (30.1).
- Tatum has averaged 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).
- Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-128)
|6.5 (-125)
|3.5 (+120)
|2.5 (+105)
- Jaylen Brown is scoring 26.6 points per game, 1.1 more than Friday's prop total.
- His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
- Friday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.
- He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (-128)
|4.5 (-110)
|4.5 (+120)
|2.5 (+145)
- The 15.5-point prop total for Derrick White on Friday is 3.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 12.4.
- White's rebounding average -- 3.6 -- is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- White has dished out 3.9 assists per game, which is 0.6 less than Friday's over/under.
- White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-128)
|3.5 (+120)
|8.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-200)
- The 24.5-point over/under for Young on Friday is 1.7 lower than his season scoring average.
- Young averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 3.5).
- Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Young's 2.1 three-pointers made per game is 0.6 more than his over/under on Friday.
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (-105)
|5.5 (+110)
|5.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-143)
- The 21.5 point total set for Dejounte Murray on Friday is 1.0 more than his season scoring average (20.5).
- Murray has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).
- Murray's season-long assist average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (5.5).
- Murray has knocked down 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
