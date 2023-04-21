Derrick White NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Hawks - April 21
The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to place a wager on White's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Hawks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|12.4
|15.9
|Rebounds
|4.5
|3.6
|4.7
|Assists
|4.5
|3.9
|3.1
|PRA
|24.5
|19.9
|23.7
|PR
|--
|16
|20.6
|3PM
|2.5
|1.8
|2.2
Looking to bet on one or more of Derrick White's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Derrick White Insights vs. the Hawks
- This season, he's put up 10.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.
- White's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 25th in the NBA, allowing 118.1 points per game.
- Giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.
- Conceding 26 assists per game, the Hawks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.
- The Hawks are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Derrick White vs. the Hawks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/18/2023
|34
|26
|7
|2
|2
|3
|1
|4/15/2023
|38
|24
|5
|7
|4
|2
|0
|4/9/2023
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3/11/2023
|36
|18
|4
|7
|2
|1
|1
|11/16/2022
|31
|16
|5
|10
|2
|1
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add White or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.