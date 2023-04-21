The Boston Red Sox and Jarren Duran, who went 1-for-2 with a double and three RBI last time out, take on Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk) against the Twins.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jarren Duran At The Plate (2022)

Duran hit .221 with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.

In 56.9% of his games last season (33 of 58), Duran had a base hit, and in 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in three of 58 games in 2022 (5.2%), including 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.7% of his 58 games a year ago, Duran picked up an RBI (12 times). He also had four games with multiple RBIs (6.9%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored a run in 21 of 58 games last year (36.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 25 .202 AVG .242 .273 OBP .294 .367 SLG .358 13 XBH 7 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 42/7 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 32 GP 26 18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 4 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 1 (3.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

