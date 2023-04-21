Red Sox vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 21
Friday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (14-5) taking on the Boston Red Sox (10-10) at 8:10 PM (on April 21). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Brewers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (2-1) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (0-1) will answer the bell for the Boston Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Red Sox vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-5.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Red Sox have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Boston has been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Boston is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.6 runs per game (111 total).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 16
|Angels
|W 2-1
|Garrett Whitlock vs Reid Detmers
|April 17
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Brayan Bello vs -
|April 18
|Twins
|W 5-4
|Chris Sale vs Sonny Gray
|April 19
|Twins
|L 10-4
|Corey Kluber vs Joe Ryan
|April 20
|Twins
|W 11-5
|Tanner Houck vs Kenta Maeda
|April 21
|@ Brewers
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Freddy Peralta
|April 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Wade Miley
|April 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Corbin Burnes
|April 24
|@ Orioles
|-
|Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
|April 25
|@ Orioles
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Kyle Bradish
|April 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Tyler Wells
