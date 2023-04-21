After hitting .103 with a double and eight walks in his past 10 games, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is batting .143 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Casas has picked up a hit in seven games this year (36.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 19 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Casas has driven home a run in four games this year (21.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.96).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.18, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
