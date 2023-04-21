Yu Chang -- hitting .107 with two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Twins.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang is batting .103 with two home runs and a walk.

Twice in 13 games this year, Chang has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In two games this year, Chang has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 3 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

