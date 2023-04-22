Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Brewers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has an OPS of .931, fueled by an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .524. All three of those stats are tops among Boston hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 28th in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 17 of 21 games this season (81.0%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (42.9%).

Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (14.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has driven in a run in seven games this season (33.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (14.3%).

He has scored in 66.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings