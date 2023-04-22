On Saturday, Christian Arroyo (.188 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Twins.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has three doubles and two walks while batting .176.

In seven of 17 games this year (41.2%), Arroyo has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in four of 17 games so far this year.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

