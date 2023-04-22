Jarren Duran -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSWIX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jarren Duran At The Plate (2022)

  • Duran hit .221 with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Duran got a base hit in 33 out of 58 games last season (56.9%), with multiple hits in 10 of those games (17.2%).
  • Including the 58 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in three of them (5.2%), leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Duran picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his games last season (12 of 58), with two or more RBIs in four of those contests (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 21 of 58 games last year (36.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 25
.202 AVG .242
.273 OBP .294
.367 SLG .358
13 XBH 7
1 HR 2
6 RBI 11
42/7 K/BB 21/7
3 SB 4
Home Away
32 GP 26
18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%)
4 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%)
14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%)
1 (3.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%)
5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers surrendered 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
  • The Brewers are sending Miley (2-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
  • The 36-year-old has amassed a 1.50 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.