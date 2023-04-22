Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSWIX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner has four doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .260.
  • Turner has picked up a hit in 14 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run nine times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 3.07 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 19 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • The Brewers are sending Miley (2-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 1.50 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .206 to opposing hitters.
