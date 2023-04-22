Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Yu Chang (.103 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, a walk and six RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang has two home runs and a walk while hitting .094.
- Twice in 14 games this year, Chang has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In two games this season, Chang has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|4
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.07).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
- Miley (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 1.50, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
