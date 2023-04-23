Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (hitting .316 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with an OBP of .389, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .500.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.8% of his games this year, Verdugo has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 63.6% of his games this year (14 of 22), with two or more runs three times (13.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.11 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, one per game).
- The Brewers are sending Burnes (2-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.76 ERA ranks 56th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 61st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.