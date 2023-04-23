The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers square off in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The Bruins lead 2-1 in the series.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/21/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-2 BOS 4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA 4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL play.

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have claimed 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 36 goals over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

Panthers Key Players