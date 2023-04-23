The Boston Bruins take the road Sunday to square off against the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The Bruins are up 2-1. The Bruins are favored (-150) against the Panthers (+130).

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we pick to come out on top in Sunday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-150)

Bruins (-150) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0.7)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 11-5-16 in overtime games on their way to a 65-12-5 overall record.

Boston has 40 points (19-6-2) in the 27 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Bruins registered only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has taken 14 points from the 11 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (6-3-2 record).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals 68 times, and are 60-5-3 in those games (to record 123 points).

In the 39 games when Boston has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 33-3-3 record (69 points).

In the 53 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 38-10-5 (81 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Bruins finished 28-3-0 in those contests (56 points).

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

