Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks are 7-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 2-1 series lead.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Over (231)
- The Celtics have been more successful against the spread than the Hawks this year, putting up an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 35-45-2 mark of the Hawks.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 46.2% of the time. That's less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 7 or more (60%).
- Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total 56.1% of the time this season (46 out of 82). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 12-22, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.
Celtics Performance Insights
- When it comes to points, Boston is dominating both offensively and defensively, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per contest.
- The Celtics are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's baskets) and 48% three-pointers (38%).
