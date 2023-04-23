In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be seeking a win against Atlanta Hawks.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Hawks have a +24 scoring differential, putting up 118.4 points per game (third in league) and allowing 118.1 (25th in NBA).

These teams score 236.3 points per game combined, 4.8 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 229.5 points per game, two fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Atlanta has put together a 35-44-3 record against the spread this season.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.