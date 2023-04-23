The Boston Celtics are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 231.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 38 games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 combined points.

Boston has had an average of 229.4 points in its games this season, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 30-14, a 68.2% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Celtics have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 49 59.8% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.

The Celtics have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.

Boston owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in away games (22-19-0).

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks give up.

Boston has a 31-11 record against the spread and a 39-3 record overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 23-26 43-39 Hawks 36-46 7-4 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

