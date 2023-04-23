The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks square off in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots higher than 48.6% from the field, it is 29-2 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allow.

Boston has a 39-3 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics put up 120.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 115.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

In home games, Boston is ceding 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in away games (112.4).

At home, the Celtics are averaging 0.4 more threes per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in away games (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries