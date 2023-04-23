When the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Atlanta Hawks (41-41) play at State Farm Arena on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, Jaylen Brown will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Sunday, April 23

Sunday, April 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Celtics' Last Game

On Friday, the Hawks beat the Celtics 130-122, led by Young with 32 points. Tatum was the high scorer for the losing side with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 29 10 5 2 0 4 Marcus Smart 24 3 8 3 0 5 Malcolm Brogdon 17 1 5 0 0 3

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces his squad in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also puts up 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Marcus Smart averages a team-high 6.3 assists per contest. He is also averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 23 6.8 3.2 0.9 0.2 2.9 Derrick White 15.1 4.1 3.3 0.5 1.2 2.1 Jaylen Brown 14.7 3.7 2.6 1 0.2 0.8 Malcolm Brogdon 12.8 3.1 3.5 0.6 0.2 1.4 Marcus Smart 10.4 2.5 4 1.5 0.2 2.1

