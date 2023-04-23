After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .368 with four doubles and two walks.
  • This year, Duran has posted at least one hit in five of six games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In four games this year, Duran has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.11).
  • The Brewers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (21 total, one per game).
  • Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.76), 22nd in WHIP (1.059), and 61st in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
