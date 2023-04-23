Malcolm Brogdon and the rest of the Boston Celtics take on the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 7:00 PM ET.

Brogdon put up 17 points and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 130-122 loss versus the Hawks.

We're going to examine Brogdon's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 15.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.9 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.6 PRA 22.5 22.8 23.7 PR -- 19.1 19.1 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.5



Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Malcolm Brogdon has made 5.3 shots per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 10.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 25th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 118.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Hawks have conceded 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

The Hawks allow 26.0 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

The Hawks concede 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 29 17 1 5 3 0 0 4/18/2023 28 13 7 8 1 1 1 4/15/2023 21 5 5 2 0 0 0 3/11/2023 25 18 4 5 2 0 1

