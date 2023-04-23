Sunday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (15-6) and the Boston Red Sox (11-11) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers securing the victory. Game time is at 2:10 PM on April 23.

The Milwaukee Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (2-1, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (0-1, 16.88 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Red Sox vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win three times (30%) in those contests.

Boston has played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Boston is No. 3 in the majors, scoring 5.5 runs per game (120 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule