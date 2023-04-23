The Boston Celtics, Robert Williams III included, will be in action at 7:00 PM on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Williams put up four points in his last game, which ended in a 130-122 loss versus the Hawks.

In this piece we'll examine Williams' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.0 6.7 Rebounds 6.5 8.3 6.9 Assists -- 1.4 1.1 PRA -- 17.7 14.7 PR -- 16.3 13.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Robert Williams III's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 2.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.9 per contest.

Williams' opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Conceding 118.1 points per game, the Hawks are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Hawks give up 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have allowed 26 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Robert Williams III vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 19 4 5 1 0 0 1 4/18/2023 23 8 5 1 0 2 0 4/15/2023 22 12 8 2 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Williams or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.