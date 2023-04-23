Yu Chang -- 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang has three home runs and a walk while batting .114.

Chang has picked up a hit in three games this year (20.0%), including one multi-hit game.

Looking at the 15 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (20.0%), and in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Chang has driven home a run in three games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings