The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo leads Boston with an OBP of .396, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .489.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
  • Verdugo has gotten at least one hit in 78.3% of his games this year (18 of 23), with more than one hit nine times (39.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 23), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In eight games this year (34.8%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.0%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 15 games this year (65.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.16 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 6.16 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.