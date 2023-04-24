The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 121-99 win over the Bucks (his most recent game) Adebayo produced 12 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Adebayo's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.4 14.9 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 7.7 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.0 PRA 32.5 32.8 25.6 PR -- 29.6 22.6



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Bucks

Adebayo is responsible for taking 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.

Adebayo's opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Bucks are the 14th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 113.3 points per contest.

The Bucks concede 44.2 rebounds per contest, ranking 20th in the NBA.

The Bucks are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 23.9 assists per contest.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/22/2023 30 12 11 5 0 1 2 4/19/2023 25 18 5 1 0 0 1 4/16/2023 33 22 9 7 0 0 2 2/24/2023 25 18 7 1 0 0 1 2/4/2023 36 16 11 8 0 0 2 1/14/2023 31 20 13 2 0 2 0 1/12/2023 34 24 12 1 0 1 2

