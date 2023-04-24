Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on April 24 at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is batting .286 with five doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.
  • Turner is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Turner has gotten a hit in 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (34.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Turner has driven in a run in six games this year (26.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 of 23 games (47.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • The Orioles are sending Kremer (1-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.16 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.16, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.
