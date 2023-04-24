How to Watch the NBA on Monday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
In a Monday NBA Playoff slate that has three competitive contests, the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Miami Heat is a game to see.
Today's NBA Games
The Miami Heat take on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks hope to pick up a road win at the Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 44-38
- MIL Record: 58-24
- MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
- MIL Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -7
- MIL Odds to Win: -306
- MIA Odds to Win: +244
- Total: 218.5 points
The Philadelphia 76ers play the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets hit the road the 76ers on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 54-28
- BKN Record: 45-37
- PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)
- BKN Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies look to pull off a road win at the Lakers on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 43-39
- MEM Record: 51-31
- LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
- MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -4.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -199
- MEM Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 221.5 points
