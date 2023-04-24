Rafael Devers -- batting .225 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on April 24 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers leads Boston in total hits (23) this season while batting .256 with 15 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 84th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
  • In 63.6% of his 22 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 31.8% of his games this year, and 8.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Devers has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (54.5%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (22.7%).
  • He has scored in 59.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.2%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (44.4%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kremer (1-0 with a 6.16 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.16, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
