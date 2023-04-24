Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will play Cedric Mullins and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 6:35 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are fourth-best in MLB play with 30 total home runs.

Boston is seventh in baseball with a .434 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .252 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.

Boston is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.7 runs per game (132 total).

The Red Sox are 11th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Red Sox strike out 8.0 times per game, the ninth-best average in MLB.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.

Boston's 5.10 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.345).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with an 8.00 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Twins L 10-4 Home Corey Kluber Joe Ryan 4/20/2023 Twins W 11-5 Home Tanner Houck Kenta Maeda 4/21/2023 Brewers W 5-3 Away Nick Pivetta Freddy Peralta 4/22/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Wade Miley 4/23/2023 Brewers W 12-5 Away Brayan Bello Corbin Burnes 4/24/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/25/2023 Orioles - Away Corey Kluber Kyle Bradish 4/26/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Tyler Wells 4/28/2023 Guardians - Home Nick Pivetta Shane Bieber 4/29/2023 Guardians - Home Garrett Whitlock Shane Bieber 4/30/2023 Guardians - Home Brayan Bello Cal Quantrill

