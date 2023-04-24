Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Monday, Yu Chang (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Brewers.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang has three home runs and a walk while batting .150.
- Chang has gotten a hit in four of 16 games this season (25.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 16 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (18.8%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Chang has an RBI in three of 16 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in five of 16 games so far this season.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (23 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (1-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.16 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.16, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
